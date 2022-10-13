Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $180.04 Million Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,197,480 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 652,843 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $180,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth $64,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 154.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth $100,000. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBS Group stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,468. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). UBS Group had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on UBS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 22.50 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.18.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

