Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $211.48 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,352,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,712 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Medtronic worth $211,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $1,349,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $481,525,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MDT traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.71. 87,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,017,378. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $128.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.22.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.39.
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
