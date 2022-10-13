Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,283,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 296,770 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Dominion Energy worth $102,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $319,198,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,928,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,948 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,258 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,929 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,204,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,279 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.11.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,866,985. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.07 and a 200-day moving average of $80.90. The stock has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.48. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

