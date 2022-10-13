Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,758 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $99,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. City State Bank purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in AON by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

NYSE AON traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $272.03. 8,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,327. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98.

Insider Activity at AON

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.80.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.