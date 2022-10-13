Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 48,444 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 865,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 48,444 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 0.5% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Accenture worth $240,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 16,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Accenture by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 93,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $253.32. 26,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,346. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.98. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $249.93 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $160.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.26.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

