Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,872 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of American Tower worth $130,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in American Tower by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.42. The stock had a trading volume of 19,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,031. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $182.30 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.85.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 96.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.29.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

