Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Ryerson in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson Stock Performance

Ryerson stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,075. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.13. Ryerson has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.68.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 95.50% and a net margin of 7.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryerson will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Ryerson’s payout ratio is presently 4.53%.

Insider Transactions at Ryerson

In related news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 7,500 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryerson

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ryerson by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,412,000 after purchasing an additional 621,219 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryerson by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after buying an additional 330,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,352,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 377.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 243,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 2,579.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 243,169 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.