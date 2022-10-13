Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Short Interest Update

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the September 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBR. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $202,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $43,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 25.0% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 23.0% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 24,096 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

SBR stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.37. 107,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,054. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $90.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.48.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The energy company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 774.40% and a net margin of 96.53%. The company had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $1.017 dividend. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.64%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

