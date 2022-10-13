Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.20.

SBRA stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.76. 93,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 65.64 and a beta of 1.31. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 631.61%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth $546,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,636,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,863,000 after acquiring an additional 53,264 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth $2,633,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.5% in the second quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 324,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

