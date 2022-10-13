Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires 117 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVO opened at $101.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.81. The company has a market cap of $229.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.10% and a net margin of 32.14%. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.5836 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

