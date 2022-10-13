Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires 143 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $145.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.43. The company has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

