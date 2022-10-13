Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires 741 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. HSBC raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE opened at $48.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $126.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.75. The company had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.