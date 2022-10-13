Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys 415 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.00) to £118 ($142.58) in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,169.33.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $54.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $168.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.31, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.80 and its 200 day moving average is $63.57. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.88% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -221.95%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

