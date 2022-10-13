Sage Rhino Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 2.4% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $224.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.59. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.