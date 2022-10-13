Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC trimmed its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,791 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Lyft in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lyft by 139.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,744 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Lyft
In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $246,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Lyft Trading Down 5.0 %
NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.47. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $57.68. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.67.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
