Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases 116 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,938,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after buying an additional 115,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,696,000 after buying an additional 1,102,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,474,000 after acquiring an additional 38,642 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $304.76 on Thursday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $404.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.80.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.86. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.33.

In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total value of $20,238,396.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,047.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,047.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $705,917.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,791.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,901,058 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

