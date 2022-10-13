Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases 5,296 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $18.81 on Thursday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $27.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average of $22.16.

