Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 3,747 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.5% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $52.35 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.26.

