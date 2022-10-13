Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAIA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $268.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $300.00 to $268.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $267.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.48. 14,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,179. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. Saia has a 1-year low of $168.03 and a 1-year high of $365.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $745.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.26 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Saia will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.24, for a total transaction of $403,112.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,266.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total transaction of $102,162.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,273.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.24, for a total transaction of $403,112.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,266.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,301 shares of company stock valued at $9,727,819. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 22.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after acquiring an additional 14,582 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Saia by 14.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Saia by 21,243.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 451,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,013,000 after acquiring an additional 449,093 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the first quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 94.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,847 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

