Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Increased to $232.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Citigroup to $232.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $275.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.35.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $203.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,179. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.34. Saia has a one year low of $168.03 and a one year high of $365.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.61. Saia had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $745.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Saia’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Saia will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $102,162.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,273.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 13,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.17, for a total transaction of $3,358,297.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,512,005.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total transaction of $102,162.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,273.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,301 shares of company stock worth $9,727,819. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Saia by 157.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,500,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,042,265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,387 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,815,000 after acquiring an additional 39,660 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,089,000 after acquiring an additional 146,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 52.5% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,025,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,643,000 after acquiring an additional 353,020 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

