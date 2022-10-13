Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCIA Inc raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in Salesforce by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,141 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.8 %

CRM stock traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $141.10. 61,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,995,943. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.52 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $381,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,721,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,791.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $381,662.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,721,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,458 shares of company stock valued at $12,721,081. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

