Sanford Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Up 4.2 %

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $169.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

