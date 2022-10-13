Sanford Advisory Services LLC Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.7% of Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,416,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 37,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,311.5% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 14,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $262.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,541,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,412,148. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $261.03 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.89.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

