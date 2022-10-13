Sanford Advisory Services LLC Has $39.59 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3,552.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,553 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 11.2% of Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $357.98 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $357.17 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $396.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.48.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

