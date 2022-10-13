Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €90.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) received a €90.00 ($91.84) target price from equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($132.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($97.96) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($104.08) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of ETR:BMW traded up €0.79 ($0.81) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €73.17 ($74.66). The company had a trading volume of 1,188,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a 12 month high of €100.42 ($102.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €74.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of €76.59.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

