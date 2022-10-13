Santos FC Fan Token Price Tops $13.64 on Top Exchanges (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be bought for $13.64 or 0.00071363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market cap of $62.05 million and $40.00 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Santos FC Fan Token has a current supply of 30,000,000 with 4,550,000 in circulation. The last known price of Santos FC Fan Token is 14.24654467 USD and is up 10.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $85,962,088.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.santosfc.com.br/.”

