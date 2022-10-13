Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Sapiens International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Sapiens International Announces Dividend

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $118.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.25 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is 96.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sapiens International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 10.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Sapiens International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 595,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after buying an additional 23,839 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its position in Sapiens International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 43,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Sapiens International by 10.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Sapiens International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sapiens International

(Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

See Also

