Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Shares of Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 8350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Sarama Resources Stock Down 7.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.93 million and a PE ratio of -3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.26 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sarama Resources Ltd will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Sarama Resources Company Profile

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 700 square kilometers located within the southern Houndé Belt, south-west Burkina Faso.

