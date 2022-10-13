Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.21

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.21 and last traded at $38.31, with a volume of 46944 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Saul Centers Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.22. The company has a market cap of $914.88 million, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 138.01%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Saul Centers by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Saul Centers by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Saul Centers by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Saul Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

