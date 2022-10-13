Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SLB. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.73. Schlumberger has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $49.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average is $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

