Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.92.

Schlumberger Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE:SLB traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.56. The company had a trading volume of 318,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,481,960. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.0% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 51,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

