Schnieders Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,500 ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

ING opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. ING Groep had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ING shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ING Groep in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ING Groep from €11.50 ($11.73) to €11.75 ($11.99) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

