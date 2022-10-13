Schnieders Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $293,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $210.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.33 and a one year high of $328.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.