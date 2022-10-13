Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Schnitzer Steel Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.00-$6.05 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $28.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

