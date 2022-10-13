Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Schnitzer Steel Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.00-$6.05 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.
Schnitzer Steel Industries Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $28.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.52.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries
About Schnitzer Steel Industries
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.