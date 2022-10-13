Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.19

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.19 and last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 368 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.28.
SCHN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a market cap of $767.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average is $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.
