Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.19

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.19 and last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 368 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $767.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average is $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,138,000 after acquiring an additional 60,133 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at $274,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Further Reading

