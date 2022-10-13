Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Scholastic from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Scholastic Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SCHL traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.18. 2,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,915. Scholastic has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $48.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average of $38.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $514.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sasha Quinton sold 2,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $122,698.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,003.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Warwick Peter acquired 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.03 per share, with a total value of $100,692.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,894.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sasha Quinton sold 2,599 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $122,698.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,003.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Scholastic

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Scholastic by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Scholastic by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 97,540 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Scholastic by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

Further Reading

