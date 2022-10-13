School Specialty, LLC (OTCMKTS:SCOO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

School Specialty, LLC (OTCMKTS:SCOO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the September 15th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of School Specialty stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Thursday. School Specialty has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

School Specialty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides supplies, furniture, technology products, and curriculum solutions to the education marketplace in the United States and Canada. The company's Distribution segment offers office products, classroom supplies, janitorial and sanitation supplies, school equipment, school and student safety and security products and services, physical education products, art supplies and paper, and others; physical education programs, solutions, resources, and equipment to improve student and staff wellness; and science education products, supplemental curriculum, and lab equipment and supplies.

