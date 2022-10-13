Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SDGR. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $173,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SDGR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schrödinger from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

SDGR opened at $23.17 on Thursday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $59.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.11.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 90.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

