Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) is WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.0% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.30% of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 104.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $229,000.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHI traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $41.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,601. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $53.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.94.

