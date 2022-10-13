Schwab Charitable Fund Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,703 shares during the quarter. Roblox accounts for approximately 0.9% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Roblox were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $362,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,253 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 201.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,092,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068,653 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,377,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,792,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.39. 250,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,555,716. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.70. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 1.72. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $88,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,172,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,055,121.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $22,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $41.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $88,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,172,941 shares in the company, valued at $52,055,121.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 709,960 shares of company stock valued at $30,377,942. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.