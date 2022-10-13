Schwab Charitable Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Schwab Charitable Fund raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,868. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $178.52 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

