Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors owned about 0.12% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $10,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDX. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 256,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares during the period. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,394,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,165. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $60.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.94.

