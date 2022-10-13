Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Acquired by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,348 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Opus Capital Group LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.69. The stock had a trading volume of 42,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,853. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.33. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $56.63.

