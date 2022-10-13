Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,146 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 62,526 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 129,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 69,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.24. The stock had a trading volume of 178,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,611. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.79.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

