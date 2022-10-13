Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.26

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.26 and last traded at $37.72, with a volume of 3666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.37.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $451,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

