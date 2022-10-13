Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Short Interest Update

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a growth of 215.4% from the September 15th total of 13,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Scopus BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPS traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.25. 39,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,710. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42. Scopus BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $4.27.

Get Scopus BioPharma alerts:

Institutional Trading of Scopus BioPharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scopus BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS – Get Rating) by 438.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,623 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Scopus BioPharma worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scopus BioPharma Company Profile

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. The company lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers. It offers Duet Platform, a CpG signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3) inhibitors; and MRI-1867, rationally designed, orally available, dual-action, hybrid, and small molecule that is an inverse agonist of the endocannabinoid system/cannabinoid receptor 1, as well as an inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scopus BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scopus BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.