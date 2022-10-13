Scotiabank Boosts Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$16.50

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIR. CIBC upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cormark upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Haywood Securities cut their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.68.

Birchcliff Energy stock traded up C$0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$11.55. 1,760,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,407. The firm has a market cap of C$3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.09. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$5.42 and a 12 month high of C$12.48.

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$394.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$389.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

