Scotiabank Downgrades BP (NYSE:BP) to Sector Perform

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
BP has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 472 ($5.70) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 540 ($6.52) to GBX 566 ($6.84) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 430 ($5.20) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.16.
BP Stock Up 0.5 %
BP stock opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.20. The firm has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. BP has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BP
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.
