Scotiabank Downgrades BP (NYSE:BP) to Sector Perform

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BP has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 472 ($5.70) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 540 ($6.52) to GBX 566 ($6.84) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 430 ($5.20) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.16.

BP stock opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.20. The firm has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. BP has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $67.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BP will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

