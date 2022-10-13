Scotiabank Increases Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$26.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 110.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.57.

Shares of TSE:PEY traded up C$0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$12.35. 709,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,314. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of C$8.44 and a 52 week high of C$17.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00. The company has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.15.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$307.83 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.7999997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Robinson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.45 per share, with a total value of C$57,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,910,146.50. In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Scott Robinson bought 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 516,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,910,146.50. Also, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 6,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.71, for a total value of C$76,281.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$521,753.43. Insiders have sold 164,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,319 in the last 90 days.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

