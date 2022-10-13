Scott & Selber Inc. Acquires 9,901 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,901 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 337,048 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in PayPal by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in PayPal by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on PayPal to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.60.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.54. The company had a trading volume of 246,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,527,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.55. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $273.51. The company has a market capitalization of $96.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

